White Sox SS Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks with knee sprain

MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, the team announced Tuesday.
Anderson went to cover third base on a potential double-play ball in the fourth inning that was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson to try to get Wallner, who slid into Anderson’s legs on his way to the base.
The 29-year-old Anderson, a two-time All-Star, is batting .298 with five doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs while playing in all 11 games this season. Sosa entered 2023 ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox organization. He appeared in 11 major league games in 2022.
