White Sox SS Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks with knee sprain

Anderson was hurt in the game at Minnesota on Monday when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.

Anderson went to cover third base on a potential double-play ball in the fourth inning that was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson to try to get Wallner, who slid into Anderson’s legs on his way to the base.