Boston's Masataka Yoshida scratched with hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was scratched from Wednesday night’s lineup at Tampa Bay due to right hamstring tightness.
Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, joined the Red Sox in December after agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract.
He is the 10th Japanese-born player to play for the Red Sox but joined Dave Roberts (2004) as the only position players.
Among the lineup adjustments were moving Kiké Hernández from shortstop to center field, and having Bobby Dalbec start at shortstop. It is Dalbec's second big league start at shortstop, and fourth appearance overall.