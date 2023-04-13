Rays beat Red Sox 9-3, tie record with 13-0 start

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs left two pitches into the fourth inning with what the team said was ulnar neuritis,

Tampa Bay trailed 3-1. Ramirez started the big rally with a double off Corey Kluber (0-3) and broke open the game with a three-run double against Richard Bleier. Kevin Kelly (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.

TWINS 11, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK — Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning . Taylor homered twice and drove in four runs.

Julien became eighth player since 1974 to have his first two major league hits in same inning, according to STATS.

Joe Ryan (3-0) struck out 10 and walked none while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Jhonny Brito (2-1) gave up seven runs and six hits in two-thirds of an inning. Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of solo homers for the Yankees.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO — Javier Báez was benched after a baserunning gaffe as Detroit avoided a three-game sweep.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez appeared to lose track of outs and ran into a double play. Báez doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the second but didn’t run hard out of the box, apparently thinking he had homered. He then broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center and was easily doubled off to end the inning.

Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking double in the fifth off Chris Bassitt (1-2) and Jake Rogers had two hits and an RBI as Detroit stopped a six-game skid. Spencer Turnbull (1-2) allowed one run and six hits im five innings and Alex Lange got three outs for his second big league save and first since 2021.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS — Rookie Jordan Walker’s hitting streak ended at 12 games when he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. The 20-year-old tied the record for longest hitting streak at the start of a career by a player 20 or younger, set by Eddie Murphy, who hit in 12 straight games with the Philadelphia Athletics from Aug. 26, 1912, to Sept. 5, 1912.

Carlos Santana doubled twice, and Connor Joe and Rodolfo Castro hit consecutive homers in the eighth against Génesis Cabrera. Vince Velasquez (1-2) allowed three hits in six innings, and Jordan Montgomery (2-1) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 2

CINCINNATI — Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles. Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for the Reds, who had lost six of seven.

Kyle Schwarber became the first left-handed batter to homer off Nick Lodolo (2-0), who allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings. Bailey Falter (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 7

BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman led off the ninth against Trevor May (2-1) with his first game-ending homer.

Ryan Mountcastle’s sixth home run sparked a four-run third. Oakland pulled even behind Brent Rooker, who homered twice and drove in five runs.

Félix Bautista (1-1) worked a perfect ninth.

