Twins put Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch

The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.

The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92-mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota’s win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which manager Rocco Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”