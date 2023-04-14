Rays stopped after 13-0 start, lose to Blue Jays 6-3

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night.

George Springer homered on the night’s second pitch from Drew Rasmussen (2-1) and Bo Bichette had five hits and an RBI.

Toronto’s 13-0 record matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers best start since 1900 and trailed only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

José Berríos (1-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings and Jordan Romano got three outs for his fifth save.

TWINS 4, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK — Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning off Clay Holmes (0-1)

Anthony Volpe led off of the game with his first big league homer and Aaron Judge hit his fifth of the season on the next pitch. Giancarlo Stanton homered for a 3-1 lead in the sixth, but the Yankees lost for just the third time when Judge and Stanton homered together.

Emilio Pagán (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh, and Jhoan Duran got his fourth save.

PHILLIES 8, REDS 3

CINCINNATI — Taijuan Walker (1-1) alowed one run and four hits in six innings as the NL champions scored five runs in the first three innings and stopped a three-game losing streak.

Edmundo Sosa hit his second homer of the season and Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos drove in runs with doubles.

Connor Overton (0-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in three innings as his ERA rose to 11.45. Cincinnati has lost seven of nine.

MARLINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MIAMI — Trevor Rogers (1-2) allowed one run in six-plus innings and Madison Bumgarner (0-2) was hit hard again. Bumgarner gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings as hus ERA rose to 7.90, and batters are hitting .321 against him.

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third straight.

The game took 2 hours, 11 minutes and drew an announced crowd of just 10,961. Arizona had just six hits and the Marlins improved to 2-0 in their throwback teal uniforms.

GUARDIANS 4, NATIONALS 3

CLEVELAND — Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, and the Guardians tied the score later in the seventh when Carl Edwards Jr. (0-1) walked to Jose Ramírez with the bases loaded.

Will Brennan drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth on a checked-swing grounder for Cleveland, which earned its first victory in Washington since Aug. 9, 2016.

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his fourth save.

ORIOLES 6, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO — Adley Rutschmann hit a go-ahead, three-run double off Reynaldo López (0-1) in a four-run seventh inning after Cedric Mullins drews a bases-loaded walk from Jake Diekman as Baltimore overcame a 3-0 deficit..

Jake Burger homered and Eloy Jiménez drove in a run in his return from the 10-day injured list for Chicago, which has lost three straight and six of eight.

Mike Baumann (1-0), the first of four Orioles relievers, got the win. Félix Bautista worked the ninth for his fourth save .

RED SOX 5, ANGELS 3

BOSTON — Rafael Devers homered off Jimmy Herget (0-2) in the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie with his sixth home run this season. Boston was helped by three errors. two on throws by Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon

Josh Winckowski (1-0) allowed one run over three innings in relief of Tanner Houck, and Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

BRAVES 10, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in a four-run first inning. Sam Hilliard, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for the Braves, with Hilliard hitting a 448-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right in the second inning. Murphy had three RBIs.

Brady Singer (1-1) allowed four of the homers, one shy of his career high, and gave up eight runs and 10 hits in five innings as his ERA rose to 7.88.

Charlie Morton (2-1) allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in six innings.

TIGERS 7, GIANTS 5, 11 INNINGS

DETROIT — Nick Maton hit a three-run homer off Camilo Doval (0-2) in the 11th .

Lamonte Wade Jr. gave the Giants a 5-4 lead in the top half with an RBI single against José Cisnero. J.D. Davis had tied the score with a three-run homer in the eighth.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García hit a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead and Nathaniel Lowe had three RBIs, including a two-run single in the fifth that boosted the margin to 5-2.

Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado hit solo home runs for the Astros.

Martín Pérez (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

Houston’s Luis García (0-2) had his third tough start to open the season, yielding six hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings and raising his ERA to 7.71.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado went 3 for 3 with a walk and Nolan Gorman had three hits and drove in two runs.

Zach Thompson (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings, striking out four, Drew VerHagen was perfect in the eighth, and Giovanny Gallegos got his first save.

Johan Oveido (1-1) allowed one run in seven innings, striking out 10.

