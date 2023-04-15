McCutchen homers in 10th to help Pirates beat Cardinals 6-3

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Saturday. McCutchen hit a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (0-1) over the left field wall for his third home run of the season in leading off the inning.

David Bednar (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Dauri Moreta worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to earn his first save of the season.

Roansy Contreras allowed two runs on six hits in becoming the fifth straight Pirates’ starter to work into the sixth inning.

Rodolfo Castro doubled off Ryan Helsley to score Connor Joe and tie the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning. Paul Goldschmidt had walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to put the Cardinals ahead.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five batters and striking out six.

Matz walked Joe with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning to tie the game 2-all.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected prior to the bottom of the third inning by home plate umpire Will Little after voicing his displeasure from the dugout over the last two balls called on Joe. It was Marmol’s first ejection of the season and fourth of his career.

Alec Burleson drove in Brendan Donovan with a ground-rule double to right field in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-all and extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes opened the game with his first home run of the season and first career leadoff homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Pirates: Placed 1B Ji Man Choi on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a left Achiles tendon strain and recalled infielder Tucupita Marcano from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Cardinals: Activated OF Lars Nootbaar (left thumb contusion) from the 10-day injured list and optioned IF/OF Juan Yepez to Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

Pittsburgh sends RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.57 ERA) to the mound to face Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.05 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

