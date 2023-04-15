Texas starter Gray leaves after comebacker hits right elbow

There were no outs in the bottom of the third when Houston catcher Yanier Díaz hit a comebacker that bounced off Gray’s elbow.

The team said he had a bruised right forearm and would continue to be monitored.

HOUSTON — Texas Rangers’ right-hander Jon Gray left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the third inning after being hit on his throwing elbow by a line drive.

He shook his arm and winced right after being hit and before manager Bruce Bochy and a trainer came to the mound to check on him. After being checked out by the trainer and wiggling his fingers, he threw a couple of warmup pitches.