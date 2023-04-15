The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Angels SS prospect Zach Neto called up, starting vs Red Sox

April 15, 2023 at 2:22 p.m. EDT
FILE - This is a 2023 photo of Los Angeles Angels’ Zach Neto. The Angels promoted the highly touted shortstop from Double-A before a baseball game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday, April 15, 2023. The 22-year-old is the club’s first-round pick from the 2022 draft. He’ll starting and batting eighth on Saturday, and is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

BOSTON — The Los Angeles Angels promoted highly touted shortstop Zach Neto from Double-A before Saturday’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 22-year-old is the club’s first-round pick from the 2022 draft. He’ll be starting and batting eighth on Saturday, and is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop.

Neto hit a combined .322 with eight homers and 37 RBIs over 44 games overall in the minors, including .444 with three homers and 10 RBIs in seven games at Double-A Rocket City this season.

The Angels sent infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A to make room for Neto on the roster. Fletcher signed a $26 million, five-year contract before the 2021 season. Fletcher was 2 for 16 in eight games this season.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

