Profar's single in 7th ends Castillo's bid for perfect game

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo lost his bid for a perfect game against the Colorado Rockies when Jurickson Profar singled in the seventh inning Sunday.
Kris Bryant followed with an infield single for the Rockies. Seattle leads 1-0.
Castillo struck out the side in the second inning, and most of the contact off him had been weak. Brian Serven and Profar both had hard-hit lineouts to right field that were tracked down by Jarred Kelenic.
The right-hander is in his first full season with the Mariners after being acquired from Cincinnati before the trade deadline last season. Castillo entered 0-3 with an 11.30 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.
___