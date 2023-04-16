Edman hits game-ending single as Cardinals beat Pirates 5-4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

It was Edman’s third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.

“I had been taking notice of how (Crowe) had pitched the other guys earlier in the inning,” Edman said. “Paying attention to the trends and trying to sit on a certain pitch. And fortunately, that’s what I got.”

Edman stopped an 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position.

“I had a few games earlier this year where I haven’t had good approaches,” Edman said. “But, I feel like it’s been better recently and more consistent.”

Advertisement

Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.

“It could be a turning point for us,” Nootbaar said. “Things haven’t gone exactly how we wanted them to to start the season. All it takes is one, and then find rhythm. Hopefully, we can ride that momentum into the next series.”

The reigning NL Central champions have won four of six since dropping seven of their first 10 games.

“I’ll remain confident in what our offense is able to do,” said St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol, who recorded his 100th career victory. “It’s a matter of time.”

Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba’s groundout to first.

Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. The starting pitchers for the Pirates have gone at least six innings in the last six games for the franchise’s longest such streak since April 10-19, 2019, when they had an eight-game run.

Advertisement

“I didn’t feel too crisp today,” Keller said. “But we found a way to get through it.”

St. Louis put runners at second and third with none out in the eighth, but Colin Holderman worked out of the jam. He struck out Contreras and Gorman. After Nootbaar was walked intentionally, Walker flied out to center.

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas was charged with three runs, two earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Mikolas struggled in his first three starts, allowing 16 runs and 29 hits over 14 1/3 innings.

“I made better pitches against the good part of their lineup,” Mikolas said. “I can use this as a jump-off point.”

St. Louis outfielder Alec Burleson left in the third inning after fouling a pitch off his shin. He is day to day.

“He’s good, everything came back fine,” Marmol said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Advertisement

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session on Friday. He could make a minor league rehab start sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Rich Hill (0-2, 7.20 ERA) will face Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.96 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. The 43-year-old Hill is 1-4 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA) will take on Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (0-2, 2.93 ERA) in the first of a three-game set on Monday in St. Louis. The Cardinals are 0-5 in series openers this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article