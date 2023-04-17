Another Tigers' game postponed, DH vs Guardians on Tuesday

The Tigers announced that the Guardians game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort” and would be played as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 1:10 p.m.

DETROIT — The game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tigers scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of cold temperatures and high winds in the forecast, a day after Detroit’s game against San Francisco was scrubbed.

Monday’s announcement came about four hours before the scheduled first pitch, a day after the Tigers waited more than five hours to postpone their game with the Giants following light rain. That game will be made up on July 24.