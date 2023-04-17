Braves activate Fried off IL to start against Padres

SAN DIEGO — Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday night against the San Diego Padres, who took him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft.
He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 22 innings.
Fried was sent from San Diego to Atlanta in a six-player trade on Dec. 19, 2014, during the Paders’ failed win-now push for the 2015 season. He made his big league debut on Aug. 8, 2017.
