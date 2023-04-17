Smith's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks to 6-3 win over Cards

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Pavin Smith hit his first career grand slam, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Ketel Marte also homered and drove in another run with a single for the Diamondbacks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Merrill Kelly (1-2) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. Kelly improved to 3-1 in five career starts against the Cardinals. Andrew Chafin earned his third save after facing three batters in the ninth.

Jack Flaherty (1-2) was lifted in the seventh after facing three batters. He gave up four hits. He walked three and struck out four. Flaherty had not faced the Diamondbacks since 2019.

Marte led off the seventh with his second homer of the season to give the lead back to Arizona after St. Louis had tied the game in the sixth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled and Christian Walker drew a walk to chase Flaherty. Andre Pallante entered and promptly walked Corbin Carroll to load the bases.

Smith ripped a 2-2 curveball 414 feet into the right field bleachers for his first homer of the season. Smith, who had nine homers in 75 games in 2022, began the season at Triple-A Reno and was recalled on April 8.

St. Louis got two runs back when Alec Burleson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth off José Ruiz. The Cardinals are 0-6 in series openers this season.

St. Louis tied it 1-1 in the sixth on Willson Contreras’ two-out double. Brendan Donovan reached on a bunt and advanced to third on a balk and a wild pitch.

Marte singled home Josh Rojas in the first, giving Arizona a 1-0 lead.

NOT STARTING

After starting the first 16 games this season, 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, his former team. Goldschmidt is hitting .322 with one home run with eight runs driven in. Only one Cardinal — Nolan Arenado — has started every game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) will make a rehab start Wednesday afternoon for the Double-A Springfield Redbirds. The 41-year-old right-handed pitcher is in his 18th and final season with the franchise. He has 195 wins. He went 11-12 last season with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts. … RHP Wilking Rodríguez threw a bullpen before the game and likely will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46) will be making his first career start against the Cardinals. He made his first start of the season April 12 against Brewers but did not factor in the decision after throwing four shutout innings.

Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 1.46) is making his first start and appearance against Arizona. The Diamondbacks are one of four teams he has yet to face along with San Francisco, San Diego and St. Louis. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

