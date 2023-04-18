Ohtani's homer powers Angels past Yankees 5-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani homered on the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium, following Babe Ruth’s example with a loud two-run drive in the first inning that started the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win over New York on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a starry matchup that included three AL MVPs, Ohtani turned on a 88.7 mph sweeper from Clarke Schmidt (0-1) and hit a 116.7 mph shot into the Yankees bullpen in right-center, his fourth homer of the season.

Mike Trout, the 2014, ’16 and ’19 MVP, singled and doubled for the Angels. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge hit a sacrifice fly in a two-run fourth for the Yankees after Andrew Wantz (1-0) walked rookie Anthony Volpe with the bases loaded.

PHILLIES 7, WHITE SOX 4, GAME 1

WHITE SOX 3, PHILLIES 0, GAME 2

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito and four relievers combined on a one-hitter to give Chicago a split of its doubleheader with Philadelphia.

Brandon Marsh had Philadelphia’s only hit in the second game, an opposite-field double to left on reliever Aaron Bummer’s first pitch of the eighth inning.

Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Kendall Graveman retired the side on eight pitches in the seventh, Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Reynaldo Lopez set down the last four batters, striking out three, to earn his third save.

Jake Burger hit his fourth homer in five games, a three-run shot to left field in the first inning off left-hander Bailey Falter (1-2).

In the opener, Josh Harrison homered among his three hits and drove in four runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott began the game with a single, extending his hitting streak to 17 games and surpassing the franchise record of 16 to start a season, set by Puddin’ Head Jones in 1950. His streak ended in the nightcap.

Relievers Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado struck out eight while retiring all 12 White Sox batters they faced in the first game. Alvarado got his first save. Zack Wheeler (1-1) gave up four runs in five innings.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn (0-2) allowed five runs on a season-high 10 hits.

RAYS 10, REDS 0

CINCINNATI — Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie right-hander Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start for Tampa Bay.

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer, and Randy Arozarena also went deep for the major league-best Rays (15-3), who have homered in each of their first 18 games.

The 22-year-old Bradley (2-0) struck out nine and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. He has 17 combined strikeouts in his first two career starts, a Rays record.

Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo (2-1) gave up eight runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3, GAME 1

TIGERS 1, GUARDIANS 0, GAME 2

DETROIT — Riley Greene hit a sixth-inning homer and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched eight scoreless innings, helping Detroit sweep a doubleheader from Cleveland.

Rodriguez (1-2) allowed four hits, no walks and struck out 10 while matching the longest outing of his career.

Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his first save, sealing Detroit’s fifth straight win. Cleveland’s Peyton Battenfield (0-1) gave up three hits, including Greene’s opposite-field homer to left field, and three walks in six innings.

In the opener, Kerry Carpenter hit game-ending solo homer off James Karinchak (0-3) with two outs in the ninth inning. Alex Lange (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the Tigers.

ORIOLES 1, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON — Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays singled home the game’s only run in the fourth to lift Baltimore over Washington.

Kremer (1-0) allowed only four hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six without a walk. Danny Coulombe got the final out of the seventh, Yennier Cano breezed through the eighth and Félix Bautista pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Josiah Gray (0-4) yielded a run and four hits. The Nationals have managed only one run in the four games he’s started.

RED SOX 5, TWINS 4, 10 INNINGS

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo singled home the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning on a flyball that barely stayed fair as Boston beat Minnesota.

Umpires needed a few minutes to review Verdugo’s drive, which bounced off the low wall in Fenway Park’s right field just short of Pesky’s Pole, before officially declaring it a hit and the game over.

Reese McGuire had just tied it with a two-run single as the Red Sox rallied after allowing two runs in the top of the 10th. John Schreiber (1-0) got the win despite allowing two hits and a run. Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out 11 batters in six innings, giving up one run.

Jovani Moran (0-1) yielded three runs on three hits in the 10th.

RANGERS 12, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer during a five-run sixth inning, Adolis Garcia added another three-run homer in the eighth, and Texas pounced on Kansas City.

Texas (11-6) improved to five games over .500 for the first time since July 16, 2019. The Royals lost their fifth straight and fell to 1-11 at home.

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five.

Brad Keller (2-2) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks, including leadoff walks in three of his four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, CARDINALS 7

ST. LOUIS — Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run fourth inning for Arizona against St. Louis’ Jordan Montgomery.

Willson Contreras homered twice for the Cardinals, including a two-run shot off Andrew Chafin during St. Louis’ three-run ninth. Miguel Castro got the last two outs for his first save.

Montgomery (2-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings as his ERA jumped from 2.45 to 4.84.

Kyle Nelson (3-0), the second of seven Arizona pitchers, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

BLUE JAYS 4, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON — Matt Chapman homered and doubled, and Chris Bassitt carried a shutout in the seventh inning for Toronto.

Bassitt (2-2) allowed three hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. Jordan Romano got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Chapman homered in the fourth against Houston’s Jose Urquidy (1-1).

MARLINS 4, GIANTS 2

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and Miami beat San Francisco, which lost starter Alex Wood because of a left hamstring strain in the third.

Edward Cabrera (1-1) limited the Giants to two runs and six hits in six innings. A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Chisholm’s shot off Jakob Junis (2-1) put the Marlins ahead 4-2.

