CHICAGO — The White Sox lost a bid for a combined no-hitter on Tuesday night when the Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh hit a double off left-hander Aaron Bummer on the first pitch of the eighth inning.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six hitless innings in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020.