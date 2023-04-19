Mets' Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets’ game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after umpires did a customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning.
Scherzer yelled “It’s rosin!” at Bellino and Cuzzi before his ejection.
Mets manager Buck Showalter came out of the dugout for a lengthy discussion with the umpires while Scherzer reluctantly went to the dugout.
Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before his ejection from his fourth start of the season.
