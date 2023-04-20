Duran leads Red Sox past Twins; Maeda takes liner off ankle

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Jarren Duran lined one ball off Kenta Maeda’s ankle to knock Minnesota’s starter from the game and in the next inning sent another ball off the Green Monster to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 11-5 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maeda (0-3) allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo to lead off the bottom of the first and left trailing 1-0 after taking Duran’s 111 mph line drive off his ankle in the second inning. The Twins right-hander made the play to get the out at first and end the frame.

Emilio Pagan relieved Maeda and gave up five straight hits, including Duran’s double, as Boston opened a 7-0 lead.

Tanner Houck (3-0) scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Willi Castro’s two-run homer in the seventh. He also took Jose Miranda’s line drive off his left foot in he seventh but remained in the game. Houck allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out seven in seven innings — the longest start of his career.

YANKEES 9, ANGELS 3

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes kept Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout off the bases, Jose Trevino hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and New York beat Los Angeles.

Ohtani and Trout each went 0 for 3 against Cortes, a fellow All-Star.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a pair of diving catches in center and hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh, and Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, raising his average to .344. New York (12-7) took two of three and has won five of its first six series.

Cortes (3-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.

Patrick Sandoval (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits, tying his career high with six walks, in four innings.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3

PITTSBURGH — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

Joe hit a three-run blast to center off Luke Weaver (0-1). Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0. Pittsburgh didn’t get a hit after the second inning but hung on to win for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three at Cincinnati to open the season.

Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

ROCKIES 5, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Feltner tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and Colorado beat Philadelphia to snap an eight-game skid.

Feltner (1-2) allowed just three hits. Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2 1/3 relief innings and Pierce Johnson worked a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

Cron gave Feltner a cushion with a two-run shot to left in the first off Matt Strahm (1-2), who fanned a career-high 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings.

