Cubs place RHP Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of a left groin strain. Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland.

“Just felt a little something in the groin and didn’t feel like that’s something we should push,” Ross said. “It’s pretty sore. Got some work on, loosened up a little bit, but then some time went by, tightened back up. Hopefully it’s (a) minimal stay on the IL.”

The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.

The IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

Heading into the start against Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Assad had a 12.46 ERA in two relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He broke camp with the big league club and then was sent down on April 10.

