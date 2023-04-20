Twins' Maeda leaves after hit by 111 mph line drive on ankle

BOSTON — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle and came out of Thursday’s game against Boston after two innings.
After a few minutes, Maeda walked off to the dugout. The team announced that he had a left ankle bruise and was getting X-Rays.
Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.
The Red Sox led 1-0 when Maeda came out thanks to Alex Verdugo’s solo homer in the first — the only hit Maeda allowed.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports