White Sox's Hendriks says he's in remission from lymphoma

Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: “How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you @hendriks_31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.