White Sox's Hendriks says he's in remission from lymphoma

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you @hendriks_31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”
Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.
A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.
Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.
