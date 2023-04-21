Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — The series opener between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by wet weather. The game was rescheduled for Saturday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38 ERA) and Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) were Friday’s scheduled starters.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47 ERA) was scheduled to meet Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA) in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners Saturday night. Alcantara was the unanimous NL winner last season while Bieber won the AL award in 2020.

The tarp was placed on the field around 5 p.m., bringing an early end to Cleveland’s batting practice. The threat of rain throughout the night forced the game to be called around 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland had 11 games postponed by weather issues last season and played 11 doubleheaders. The Guardians played a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday after Monday’s game was rained out.

Both teams are 10-9. The Marlins won four of six on a homestand against Arizona and San Francisco. The Guardians have played an MLB-leading 12 one-run games in which they have gone 6-6. Cleveland scored in two of 27 innings while losing two of three in Detroit this week.

