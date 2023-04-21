Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers on IL with left biceps strain

CLEVELAND — The Miami Marlins placed pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain Friday.
“The competitor in me never wants to get taken out of a game, but hopefully this will help get the tightness calmed down,” Rogers said. “I’d rather it be now than later in the season.”
Rogers is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. He has allowed eight earned runs, and 16 hits with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.
Rogers hopes to resume throwing next week.
Left-hander Steven Okert (left adductor tightness) has been reinstated from the injured list.
