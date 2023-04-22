Rays homer for 21st game, 12-0 at home after topping ChiSox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Tampa Bay is 18-3, the best start in the major leagues since the 2003 Yankees. The Rays are 12-0 at Tropicana Field, the best start at home since the 2009 Dodgers at 13-0.

Arozarena hit a two-run homer in first off Dylan Cease, and the Rays surpassed the previous mark of homers in the first 20 games by Seattle in 2019.

With the score 3-3, in the 10th, Arozarena singled off Jimmy Lambert (1-1) for his team-high 22nd RBI.

Garrett Cleavinger (1-0) worked a perfect 10th.

DODGERS 9. CUBS 4

CHICAGO — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Mark Leiter Jr. and a solo drive in the ninth off Brad Boxberger, tying the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 10 home runs.

James Outman was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, hitting a solo shot in the second off Hayden Wesneski (1-1) and a two-run homer in the ninth against Boxberger. Outman leads rookes with a .314 batting average, seven homers and 19 RBIs and 1.121 OPS.

Dustin May (2-1) allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 2

NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu hit a walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth after Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano (2-1).

New York’s Gerrit Cole allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, extending his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 0.79. Toronto’s Alek Manoah gave up two hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk, dropping his ERA from 6.98 to 5.13.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta.

Jimmy Cordero (1-0) got George Springer to hit into an inning-ending double play in the ninth.

PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3

DENVER — Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs this season, both off Kyle Freeland (2-2), for his 10th multihomer game. Cristian Pache also went deep for the first time this year.

Connor Brogdon (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and Craig Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save.

GIANTS 7, METS 4

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb (1-4) stopped his four-game losing streak, allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk for San Francisco (7-13).

New York lost for the second time in nine games on ar 10-game California trip.

San Francisco is batting just .205 against left-handers but reached Mets lefty David Peterson (1-3) for seven runs in five innings. David Villar hit a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run and Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer that snapped an 0-for-14 slide.

NATIONALS 10, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer.

Washington (7-13) won consecutive games for only the second time this season.

Mason Thompson (2-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts on a 35-degree day.

Minnesota has lost three straight and six of seven after a 10-4 start, dropping to 11-10. Pablo López (1-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings.

MARLINS 6, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND — :uis Arraez had a two-run single and Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo homer in a doubleheader opener.

Shane Bieber (1-1) matched his career high with four walks and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner’s shortest start this season. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara was scratched in what the Marlins termed “very mild” biceps tendinitis.

Helping spoil Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s 64th birthday, Andrew Nardi (2-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief of spot starter Devin Smeltzer.

Smeltzer gave up one run in four innings, and Huascar Brazoban, Matt Barnes and Steven Okert finished a four-hitter.

