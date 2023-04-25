Rays active CF Siri from IL, option RHP Bradley to Triple-A

Siri has been out with a strained right hamstring, which happened April 7 when he was running down a fly ball. Before getting hurt, he was hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The major-league leading Tampa Bay Rays reinstated center fielder Jose Siri from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned promising right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham ahead of the evening game against the Houston Astros.

Bradley, 22, won his third consecutive start on Monday. Since making his major league debut on April, 12, he has a 3.52 ERA with 23 strikeouts and two walks over 15 1/3 innings. Bradley has been pitching every sixth day, so the move could help him shift into the normal five-day rotation cycle.