Drury, Angels ride 4-run first to 5-3 win over Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Drury had a two-run triple, and the Los Angeles Angels used a four-run first inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night. Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, Shohei Ohtani had two stolen bases, and the Angels have alternated wins and losses over their past five games.

Griffin Canning (1-0) allowed three runs in five innings while striking out seven.

Shea Langeliers hit a home run, Mason Miller (0-1) gave up four runs in four innings, and the A’s lost for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

Coming off a 11-10 extra-innings loss on Monday, the Angels’ bats carried over from that wild defeat by getting four runs in the first.

Drury tripled to center, scoring Trout and Anthony Rendon to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead and giving him six RBIs through the first 11 innings of the four-game series.

Drury was driven in on Luis Rengifo’s single, and Gio Urshela wrapped up the productive beginning with his own RBI single.

It seemed like Miller wasn’t going to make it through more than the first inning, based on the early activity in Oakland’s bullpen, but he recovered enough to get through the fourth.

Canning was solid through the first five innings, aside from Jace Peterson’s scoring triple in the first and Langeliers’ homer to left center in the fifth. He started the sixth by giving up a ground-rule double to Brent Rooker, which marked the end of Canning’s outing.

Rooker scored on Jordan Diaz’s double to cut it to 4-3, but Taylor Ward singled in Urshela to put Anaheim back up by two in the bottom half of the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: C Logan O’Hoppe underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder Tuesday. Expected to miss four to six months, he had been an unexpected contributor as a rookie with a .283 batting average, four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

UP NEXT

A’s RHP Luis Medina will make his Major League debut Wednesday. Acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade in August 2022, the 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic is known for generating top-tier velocity.

The Angels will go with LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-1), who is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his past five starts against the Athletics. ___

