Ohtani gets hard-fought win, HR away from cycle vs Oakland

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ohtani (4-0) had his rockiest start in recent memory, yielding at least five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since July. Nearly all of the two-way superstar’s trouble occurred in the fourth, after he had thrown three perfect innings. But he recovered to throw six innings of three-hit ball.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer and Shea Langeliers added a two-run shot in the fourth for the A’s, who have lost 12 of 14 — one loss shy of matching the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the most April defeats in major league history with 22. JP Sears (0-2) yielded six hits and six runs while pitching into the fifth.

PIRATES 6, DODGERS 2

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for Pittsburgh in a win over Los Angeles.

Keller (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits, getting out of a third-inning jam with runners on first and third and one out by striking out James Outman and forcing David Peralta to ground out.

The Pirates have won nine of 10, pushing their hot start to 18-8.

Julio Urías (3-3) allowed six runs on seven hits for the Dodgers, who lost the last two of the three-game series after coming back from down five for an 8-7 win Tuesday.

CUBS 5, PADRES 2

CHICAGO — Eric Hosmer and Nelson Velázquez hit back-to-back homers and Dansby Swanson added his first of the season to help Chicago past San Diego.

Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who had won five of seven.

Hayden Wesneski (2-1) worked the first five innings for Chicago, allowing four hits, striking out three and walking one.

Hosmer and Velázquez gave the Cubs the lead for good with consecutive homers off Seth Lugo (2-2) in the bottom of the second. Lugo struck out three and gave up seven hits and all four Chicago runs in five innings.

San Diego’s Matt Carpenter had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to create a save situation for Brad Boxberger.

PHILLIES 1, MARINERS 0

PHILADELPHIA — Kody Clemens ripped an RBI single to right, Matt Strahm pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and Philadelphia moved to .500 for the first time this season by beating Seattle.

Strahm (2-2) and four relievers helped get the Phillies to 13-13 as they head out for a six-game trip. Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and 397th of his career, putting him on the brink of becoming the seventh reliever to ever record 400.

The Phillies got two of their three hits in the second inning to send Mariners starter George Kirby (2-2) to a loss.

CARDINALS 6, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Alec Burleson and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and St. Louis avoided a four-game sweep by San Francisco.

Mikolas (1-1) scattered four hits and two walks, striking out six.

Webb (1-5) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, suffering his MLB-leading fifth loss of the year. San Francisco had multiple opportunities to score but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA — Garrett Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by Miami, which avoided a sweep with a win over Atlanta.

Kyle Wright and four relievers held Miami scoreless until the ninth, but the Marlins overcame a 4-0 deficit against Braves closer A.J. Minter (1-3). Yuli Gurriel, Avisaíl García and Jazz Chisholm had run-scoring singles to knock out Minter, who retired only two of the seven hitters he faced.

A.J. Puk (2-0) claimed the win. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Braves scored all of their four runs in the fifth inning despite getting only two balls out of the infield. A pair of walks by Matt Barnes (1-1), a bunt single from Vaughn Grissom and a defensive blunder by Miami shortstop Garrett Hampson led to a big inning of small ball that broke a scoreless duel.

