Michael Harris activated from injured list by Atlanta Braves

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base against San Diego on April 6. Harris missed 19 games and was activated after two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.

“He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and a big player for us and he had two really good solid rehab starts,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “Physically he was really good. He was sliding. He was doing everything we want to see him to do. We figure he’s been out long enough, it’s time to get him back working.”