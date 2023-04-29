Pirates beat Nats, are NL-best 19-8 to start season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — Miguel Andujar homered and drove in three runs in his season debut, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Saturday in a day-night doubleheader opener for their best 27-game start in three decades. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Connor Joe also went deep for Pittsburgh, a National League-best 19-8. The Pirates, coming off seven straight losing seasons, are off to their best start since opening 19-7 in 1992.

Rich Hill (3-2) allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out five. The 43-year-old left-hander has won three consecutive starts. David Bednar worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Andujar, who started the same day he was called up from Triple-A, hit a go-ahead RBI single in the second inning and broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth with a two-run drive off Carl Edwards Jr.

Advertisement

Patrick Corbin (1-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 1, MARINERS 0, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO — Daulton Varsho singled with the bases loaded in the 10th and Toronto beat Seattle for its sixth straight victory after Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start.

Matt Chapman doubled off the center-field wall with two outs in the seventh for the only hit against McGee, who was called up from the minors before the game.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman matched the impressive rookie with a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled off Trevor Gott (0-2) to begin the bottom of the 10th, advancing automatic runner Bo Bichette to third. Seattle intentionally walked Chapman to load the bases for Varsho, who broke an 0-for-18 slump by lining the first pitch over Teoscar Hernández in right field.

Advertisement

Toronto reliever Erik Swanson (1-0) struck out three in a hitless inning against his former team.

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and Kansas City ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field.

Olivares doubled twice and walked on four pitches from Duran (0-1) leading off the ninth. Oliveras stole second, and Michael Massey walked for the first time in 81 plate appearances this season when Duran committed a pitch-clock violation with a full count.

Nicky Lopez sacrificed and Olivares bounced a 1-0 curveball off the mitt of catcher Ryan Jeffers, the ball bouncing to the warning track in front of the first-base dugout.

Kansas City won for just the third time in 15 games. Scott Barlow hung on for his fourth save.

Advertisement

José Caus, Taylor Clarke, Aroldis Chapman (1-1) and Barlow allowed one run over the final 3 2/3 innings. Chapman got his first win with the Royals.

TIGERS 7, ORIOLES 4, GAME 1

DETROIT — Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBIs in Detroit’s win over Baltimore for the first of a doubleheader.

Zach Short homered and Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Tigers. Rodriguez allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his third save.

Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer, but Baltimore lost for only the second time in 11 games. Orioles starter Dean Kremer (2-1) gave up five runs on 11 hits and two walks in six innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article