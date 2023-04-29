McGee loses no-hit bid in 7th inning of 1st MLB start

TORONTO — Seattle Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start Saturday before Matt Chapman doubled off the center-field wall for the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs.
McGee retired his first 12 batters before walking Chapman to begin the fifth. The 6-foot-6 right-hander then set down the next eight Blue Jays hitters. He threw only 64 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two.
It was the second big league outing for McGee, who made one relief appearance for Tampa Bay late last season. He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to start in place of struggling Chris Flexen, who was moved to the bullpen.
There have been six no-hitters in Mariners history and the most recent one came in Toronto, when Canadian-born lefty James Paxton threw one on May 8, 2018.
