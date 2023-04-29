Bauers crashes into wall, hurt in 1st inning of Yanks debut

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jake Bauers didn’t make it past the first inning of his New York Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García’s drive and leaving with a bruised right knee.
New York said X-rays were negative. Aaron Hicks replaced Bauers for the bottom of the second inning.
Bauers was selected to the 40-man roster Saturday with Yankees captain Aaron Judge unavailable due to a mild hip strain that has sidelined him since Thursday’s series opener.
Bauers was signed by the Yankees as a free agent during the offseason and hit .304 with nine homers, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases in 21 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He played parts of three previous seasons with Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021) and Seattle (2021), batting .213 with 27 homers and 110 RBIs in 328 games.
