Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday at Dodgers

HOUSTON — Star Bryce Harper could return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well.
The Phillies open at three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night.
If Harper returns Tuesday, it would be significantly ahead of the timetable offered soon after he had the surgery Nov. 23, when he was expected to return near the All-Star break.
Harper, who has been facing pitching for a few weeks, will be the team’s designated hitter in his return.
“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” Thomson said. “He’s itching.”
