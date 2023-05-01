Houston starter Urquidy placed on IL with shoulder injury

Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Monday night’s game against San Francisco that Urquidy had inflammation in his shoulder and will be shut down indefinitely.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. He allowed three hits and two runs to get the win Sunday night against Philadelphia. In his previous start, he gave up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings.