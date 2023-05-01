Álvarez's double helps Mets to split of 2 games with Braves

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Francisco Álvarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and the New York Mets beat Atlanta 5-3 to split a doubleheader Monday after Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the nightcap early with a bruised shoulder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sean Murphy had a pair of three-run homers in the opener, powering the Braves to a 9-8 victory.

In the first game, Acuña launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Leading off the second game, he was drilled in the left shoulder with a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill on an 0-2 count and left the game.

The win was just the second in eight games for the Mets, who snapped a six-game losing streak to their NL East rivals.

In the nightcap, Drew Smith (2-1) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Megill, who carried a shutout into the sixth before giving up a three-run double to Eddie Rosario.

David Robertson worked two scoreless innings for his sixth save — the fourth six-out save of his career.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (3-3) was charged with four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Spencer Strider (4-0) earned the win after allowing four runs in five innings, including Pete Alonso’s three-run homer. Mets opener Denyi Reyes (0-1) gave up five runs in one-plus inning and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse between games.

GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted Cleveland over reeling New York.

Domingo Germán took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15.

Steven Kwan singled with one out in the ninth off Germán.

Reliever Clay Holmes bobbled Amed Rosario’s dribbler for an error and allowed a single to José Ramírez. Naylor singled to right for Holmes’ second blown save in six chances.

Wandy Peralta relieved. After a walk and a strikeout, Zunino fouled off a pair of full-count sinkers, then took an inside changeup.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) got the final two outs of the eighth, throwing one pitch and picking off a runner. Emmanuel Clase got three straight outs for his 10th save in 12 chances.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano (2-2) for his third walk-off hit this season, and Boston ended a nine-game losing streak to Toronto.

Emmanuel Valdez hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive, and Jarren Duran added a solo shot for the Red Sox.

Masataka Yoshida had two hits with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 11 games for Boston.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays.

Josh Winckowski (2-0) pitched two innings of relief.

ASTROS 7, GIANTS 3

HOUSTON — Mauricio Dubón had three hits, highlighted by a tiebreaking RBI double in a five-run seventh inning, Houston beat San Francisco.

Dubón’s double to right field off Sean Hjelle (1-1) made it 3-2. Alex Bregman, José Abreu, Jeremy Peña and Corey Julks also drove in runs in the seventh.

Astros starter Luis García was lifted after just eight pitches with discomfort in his throwing elbow. Ryne Stanek (2-1), the fourth of six Houston pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh.

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON — Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as Chicago beat Washington.

Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The Cubs ended a three-game skid — all of those losses by one run in a sweep at Miami.

Smyly (3-1) allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches.

MacKenzie Gore (3-2) allowed a season-high four runs over four-plus innings.

