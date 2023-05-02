Pollock breaks up A's no-hitter with 8th-inning homer

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle’s AJ Pollock hit a tying home run off Richard Lovelady with one out in the eighth inning to break up a combined no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out six in seven innings in his third big league start against the Mariners. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes before being replaced by Lovelady to start the eighth.