Pollock breaks up A's no-hitter with 8th-inning homer

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle’s AJ Pollock hit a tying home run off Richard Lovelady with one out in the eighth inning to break up a combined no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
Oakland took a 1-0 lead after scoring a run in the sixth against Bryce Miller, who in his major league debut retired his first 16 batters before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch.
After Kemp singled, Bryce Miller threw a wild pitch, Nick Allen flied out and Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI double.
Pollock’s home run tied the game at 1.
