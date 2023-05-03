Haase has HR, 5 RBIs as Tigers rally for 6-5 win over Mets

DETROIT — Eric Haase homered and drove in five runs and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers trailed 5-4 in the eighth, but Matt Vierling singled with one out and Adam Ottavino (0-2) hit Baez. Riley Greene grounded to first for the second out, but Haase hit a two-run single to right-center field.
Tyler Alexander (1-0) got the win by retiring the last batter in the eighth. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
GIANTS 4, ASTROS 2
Wilmer Flores homered and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to lead San Francisco.
Slater drove in a run to put the Giants up in a two-run sixth, and an RBI double by Bart extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh.
Alex Bregman got Houston within a run with a two-run home run in the eighth before Flores added some insurance for the Giants with a solo shot in the ninth.
San Francisco starter Logan Webb (2-5) yielded five hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings, and Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Houston’s Framber Valdez (2-4) allowed five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.
DODGERS 10, PHILLIES 6
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and Los Angeles rallied from an early five-run deficit for a season-high sixth straight win.
Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.
Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game.
Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth. Harper singled, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott delivered an RBI single against Brusdar Graterol (1-1).
Chris Taylor singled leading off the bottom half against former Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel (1-1) and stole second. Mookie Betts struck out before Freddie Freeman was walked intentionally. Will Smith drew a walk that loaded the bases, and Muncy launched the next pitch into the right-field seats for his major league-leading 12th home run.
PADRES 7, REDS 1
SAN DIEGO — Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double to make up for a baserunning blunder that cost Xander Bogaerts a club-record on-base streak as San Diego beat Cincinnati.
Seth Lugo (3-2) pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who have won seven of 10 heading into a home weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting since the Padres eliminated the 111-win Dodgers in four games in the NL Division Series to reach their first NL Championship Series in 24 years.
The 29-year-old Sullivan, catching a day game after a night game, hit a two-run double down the right field line with one out in the second and then drove a two-run homer to right with two outs in the fourth. His two-run double, off Luis Cessa (1-4), snapped the Padres’ 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position.
DIAMONDBACKS 12, RANGERS 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put Arizona ahead to stay.
Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1 with his three-run homer in the third, added a solo shot in the fifth that chased Texas starter Andrew Heaney and walked on four pitches from Jose Leclerc in the seventh that drove in the run that snapped a 7-7 tie.
Each team hit four homers on the mostly sunny, 79-degee day with the roof open.
Ketel Marte and Emmanuel Rivera also homered for Arizona, which matched its season high for runs. Walker matched his career-best with five RBIs in his sixth career multihomer game.
Josh Jung hit two homers for the Rangers, who had a four-game win streak snapped. Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras also went deep.
Joe Mantiply (1-0), the third Arizona pitcher, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Josh Sborz (0-1), the second of five Texas pitchers, allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings.
