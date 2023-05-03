Bryant, Blackmon homer as Rockies beat Brewers 7-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Wednesday night for their season-best third straight win. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alan Trejo hit a three-run double and Elías Díaz had an RBI single for Colorado, which improved to 9-3 in its last 12 games against the Brewers.

Already ahead 4-0, the Rockies added to their lead in the seventh when Jurickson Profar doubled off Tyson Miller and Bryant launched his fourth homer. Blackmon connected for a solo shot off Jake Cousins in the eighth.

Eric Lauer (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing four hits and four runs — none earned. Third baseman Mike Brosseau made a throwing error in Colorado’s four-run fourth.

Freeland (3-3) gave up three hits, walked none and struck out five in snapping his three-game losing streak. Five relievers finished a five-hitter.

Milwaukee scored in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Tyrone Taylor.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela is expected to come off the injured list to start Friday night’s series opener at the New York Mets in his season debut. It will be the first outing for Senzatela since surgery to repair a torn left ACL he sustained last August attempting to field a grounder.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (3-1, 1.86 ERA) starts Thursday’s series finale.

Rockies: RHP Connor Seabold (0-0, 5.27) is scheduled to make his first start of the season Thursday, replacing injured German Marquez in the rotation. Seabold has made seven relief appearances over two stints with the Rockies.

