Guardians send struggling starter Zach Plesac to minors

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have optioned struggling starter Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus.
In his previous outing, the 28-year-old Plesac gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings on April 29, giving the Guardians no choice but to consider other options. He’s 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA with Cleveland since 2019.
With Plesac going down, the Guardians are missing three starters they were counting on to defend their AL Central title. Triston McKenzie hasn’t pitched this season because of a shoulder strain and Aaron Civale is out with an oblique injury.
However, Cleveland has solid pitching depth with rookie Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee and Battenfield all showing promise so far in 2023.
