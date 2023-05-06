Phillies' Harper hits first home run since elbow surgery

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered for the first time this season in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old, batting as the designated hitter, was playing in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Nov. 23. The two-time NL MVP drove a full-count 89 mph sinker from right-hander Corey Kluber to the opposite field and over the wall in left-center with nobody on and one out, cutting Philadelphia’s deficit to 5-3. It was his 286th chomer and 102nd with the Phillies.