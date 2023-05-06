Eloy Jiménez of White Sox hospitalized with abdominal pain

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized on Saturday due to abdominal pain. “He had some abdominal pain last night and it intensified throughout the night,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “This morning we took him to the hospital for further evaluation and he’s still there. We should know something shortly.”

Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.

“Any time you have to go in with abdominal pain, it is scary,” Grifol said. “I talked to him this morning, and he said it hurt when he moves. It intensified a little bit, so we’re erring on the side of caution to see what it is.”

The White Sox (11-22) have won four of their last five games after a poor April. Yasmani Grandal was to be the designated hitter on Saturday, with Seby Zavala catching.

