Brewers end 6-game skid with 7-3 victory over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Willy Adames and William Contreras each hit two-run home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak.
Adames’ sac fly scored Christian Yelich in the third to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.
Adames homered in the fifth for his 100th career home run to make it 5-2.
Yelich and Adames added RBI singles in the ninth. Adames finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Thairo Estrada homered in the ninth for the Giants, who ended a four-game winning streak.
Adrian Houser pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits and two runs and struck out five in his first start of the season. Joel Payamps (1-0) earned the win in relief. He struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.
Ross Stripling (0-2) allowed seven hits, five runs and two walks in five innings. Stripling hasn’t won a start since Oct. 1 of last year when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.
HONORING VIDA BLUE
The Giants held a moment of silence to honor Vida Blue prior to the game. The three-time World Series champion and former Giants pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 73. He played in San Francisco from 1978-81 and 1985-1986 and won the AL Cy Young and AL MVP during the 1971 season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Brewers: Houser made his 2023 debut on Sunday after missing the start of the season because of a strained groin injury suffered during his final spring training start. He spent the past three weeks on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, where he had a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings over four starts. … RHP Tyson Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
Giants: LHP Alex Wood was set to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. Wood last pitched on April 18, when he left in the third inning against the Miami Marlins. Wood is dealing with a right hamstring strain.
UP NEXT
Brewers: Return home after a six-game road trip and start a three-game series on Monday against the Dodgers. Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.63) is scheduled to face Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38).
Giants: Start a three-game series at home on Monday against Washington where Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.13 ERA) will take the mound against Jake Irvin (0-0, 2.08).
___