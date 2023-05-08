MLB Amateur draft held at Lumen Field during All-Star week

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer. The amateur draft will take place on Sunday, July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks, MLB announced Monday. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999.

Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979.

The area in and around Lumen Field will be the focal point for most of the activities related to the All-Star Game taking place outside of T-Mobile Park.

“Play Ball Park,” and the “All-Star Village,” featuring more than 50 attractions for kids and families and autograph sessions with past Seattle baseball greats will be held in the Lumen Field Events Center and in areas around the two stadiums.

Along with being the home of the Seahawks, Lumen Field is home to the Seattle Sounders and OL Reign and a host venue for the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

“Play Ball Park” and the “All-Star Village” will be open for fans Saturday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 11, the day of the All-Star Game.

