Gary Sánchez working toward minor league contract with Mets

CINCINNATI — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, working toward agreement on a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.
The Mets said Tuesday the team did not yet have a deal to announce.
Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.
He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.
New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.
___