Gary Sánchez working toward minor league contract with Mets

CINCINNATI — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, working toward agreement on a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.