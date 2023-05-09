Brewers activate reliever Gus Varland from injured list

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Gus Varland was activated from the injured list, three weeks after getting hit by a line drive from San Diego’s Manny Machado.
Although X-rays on Varland’s pitching hand were negative, he went on the injured list one day later.
Varland, 26, has gone 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in six appearances for the Brewers, who selected him from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft.
The Brewers made room for Varland on the roster by optioning left-hander Bennett Sousa to Triple-A Nashville. Sousa had made one appearance for Milwaukee, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing a two-run homer to Chris Taylor in the Brewers' 9-3 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.