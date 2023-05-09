Mets' Scherzer misses start against Reds due to neck spasms

CINCINNATI — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night due to neck spasms.
Scherzer was limited to two starts for the Washington Nationals between June 30 and Aug. 22, 2019, because of a mid-back strain and a rhomboid strain.
Scherzer started feeling a problem after throwing a light bullpen on Sunday.
“It started feeling barks, so I got some treatment during the game,” he said Tuesday. “When I woke up Monday, it was seriously locked up. Once it’s locked up, it takes a few days to unlock.”
He added that he expects to make a start during New York’s six-game trip that concludes with a three-game weekend series at Washington.
“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “What day it is, I don’t know.”
New York also placed relief right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain, a move retroactive to Monday. ___