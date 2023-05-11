Rays' Glasnow cleared to resume minor league rehab outings

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Glasnow was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Glasnow was hurt while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He threw 46 pitches for Triple-A Durham at Norfolk last Friday in the 29-year-old’s first rehab appearance, allowing two hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

He was to have thrown about four innings or 60 pitches on Wednesday night at Charlotte but left after one scoreless inning and 11 pitches. Glasnow was checked by a doctor on Thursday.

“He’s in a good spot,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before a series opener at the New York Yankees. “Everything looked out clean.”

Cash said Glasnow probably will make his next minor league start on Tuesday, perhaps of three innings, and then have at least one more minor league appearance.

Glasnow returned to the mound for Rays with a pair of outings Sept. 28 and Oct. 3 following Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021, with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister.

