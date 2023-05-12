Cubs put 2B Nico Hoerner on injured list with hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring before the team’s game against Minnesota.

The injury occurred while Hoerner was running the bases Monday against St. Louis. After sitting out the next two games, his first absences of the season, the Cubs decided to give their leadoff man more time to heal and give manager David Ross more options on the active roster.