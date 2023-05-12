Astros star Jose Altuve to begin injury rehab assignment at Triple-A

CHICAGO — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is moving a step closer to returning from a broken right thumb.
This is the longest Altuve has been sidelined. He batted .300 with 103 runs, 28 homers and 18 steals for the World Series champion Astros last season.
Mauricio Dubón has played well in his absence, with a .287 average entering Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Sugar Land was scheduled to play El Paso, San Diego’s Triple-A club.
