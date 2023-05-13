Judge hits 2 HRs, Volpe passes DiMaggio for steals mark as Yankees top Rays 9-8

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Judge found his stroke following an injured list stint caused by a sore hip and hit his first homers since April 19 for his 29th career multihomer game.

Volpe is 13 for 13 in steal attempts, one more than DiMaggio from the start of his career until he was caught at home by Boston on Sept. 25, 1939.

Kyle Higashioka also had a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Orlando Cabrera added a two-run single. Jimmy Cordero (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Yandy Díaz hit his first career grand slam in Tampa Bay’s five-run fifth and Randy Arozarena added a broken-bat, two-run single. Ryan Thompson (1-1) took the loss after Shane McClanahan failed to hold a 6-0 lead.

Advertisement

MARINERS 5, TIGERS 0

DETROIT — Rookie right-hander Bryce Miller shut down Detroit for seven innings as Seattle moved above .500 for the first time since a win on opening day.

Miller (2-0) allowed three hits, two in the first inning, and struck out three while walking none. Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run home run and Teoscar Hernández hit a solo homer. They are tied for the team lead with eight.

Alex Faedo (0-1), making his second start of the season and first career appearance against the Mariners, allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven in his second start of the season and first against Seattle.

REDS 6, MARLINS 5

MIAMI — Jake Fraley hit a three-run shot for his third homer in two days as Cincinnati beat Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

Henry Ramos had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double off Alcantara in the eighth.

Advertisement

Reliever Ian Gibaut (3-0) earned the win and Alexis Diaz picked up his ninth save.

Alcantara (1-4) squandered two leads. He issued a leadoff walk in the eighth to Jonathan India, who stole second before Fraley’s run-scoring single tied it at 4-all. Alcantara gave up six runs, seven hits, struck out nine and walked two in 7 2/3 innings.

Miami’s Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo shot, his third of the season, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 5, BRAVES 2

TORONTO — Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as Toronto handed Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season.

The Blue Jays won their second straight over Atlanta, which had won six straight series away from home to start the season.

Erik Swanson (2-1) got five outs for the win and Jordan Romano earned his 10th save in 12 chances.

Kevin Kiermaier had three hits and scored twice, and Whit Merrifield had three stolen bases and an RBI for Toronto.

Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the second, his seventh. A.J. Minter (2-5) took the loss.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article