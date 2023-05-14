Yandy D�az leaves game vs Yankees with left groin tightness

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after the first inning with left groin tightness.
After the Rays batted, Díaz was replaced by Issac Paredes.
Díaz hit his first career grand slam off Nestor Cortes during Tampa Bay’s five-run fifth in Saturday’s 9-8 loss and is batting .333 (15 for 45) during his hitting streak.
Diaz, who has led off in 38 games this year, tops leadoff hitters with a .321 average to go along with 10 homers and 24 RBIs.
___