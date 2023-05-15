Rays reinstate closer Fairbanks from injured list, send Muller to minors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated closer Peter Fairbanks from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Chris Muller to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched since April 28, has been sidelined by inflammation near his right wrist. He has not allowed a run in 7 2/3 scoreless innings over eight appearances this season. He has three saves.